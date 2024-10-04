Builders Association of India Donates ₹1,01,75,000 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Representatives from the Builders Association of India, V. Surender and S.N. Reddy, presented a cheque for ₹1,01,75,000 to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This generous donation is aimed at supporting various welfare initiatives and providing assistance to those in need within the state. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the community.

During the presentation, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the critical role that the construction and real estate sectors play in the economic development of the state. He noted that such contributions not only aid in immediate relief efforts but also contribute to long-term developmental goals. The Chief Minister encouraged other organizations and individuals to come forward and contribute to the relief fund, especially during times of crisis.

Surender and Reddy, representing the Builders Association, stated that their association is committed to supporting the state’s growth and welfare initiatives. They expressed hope that their contribution would inspire others in the industry to join hands for the betterment of society. The event underscores the spirit of cooperation between the government and private sector, aiming for a more resilient and supportive community.