Building Demolition in Mancherial: BRS Leader’s Structure Razed

In Mancherial, Telangana, revenue and municipal authorities have demolished a five-story building constructed by BRS leader D. Konda Annayya in Naspur. The operation, conducted with the aid of excavators, involved the dismantling of the structure, which had been deemed illegal.

During the demolition, debris from the building fell onto the excavator, causing damage to the machinery. The authorities took swift action to clear the site, aiming to address violations and enforce regulations.

The building’s demolition is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to address unauthorized constructions and maintain urban planning standards.