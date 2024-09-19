Telangana

Building Demolition in Mancherial: BRS Leader’s Structure Razed

n Mancherial, Telangana, revenue and municipal authorities have demolished a five-story building constructed by BRS leader D. Konda Annayya in Naspur.

Fouzia Farhana
470 1 minute read
Building Demolition in Mancherial: BRS Leader's Structure Razed
Building Demolition in Mancherial: BRS Leader's Structure Razed

In Mancherial, Telangana, revenue and municipal authorities have demolished a five-story building constructed by BRS leader D. Konda Annayya in Naspur. The operation, conducted with the aid of excavators, involved the dismantling of the structure, which had been deemed illegal.

During the demolition, debris from the building fell onto the excavator, causing damage to the machinery. The authorities took swift action to clear the site, aiming to address violations and enforce regulations.

The building’s demolition is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to address unauthorized constructions and maintain urban planning standards.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
470 1 minute read

Related Articles

Telangana: Increase in Electricity Rates Likely?

Telangana: Increase in Electricity Rates Likely?

Telangana Announces 13 Days of School Holidays for Dussehra

Telangana Announces 13 Days of School Holidays for Dussehra

10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships 2024 Concludes with Exciting Results

10th Telangana State Junior Athletics Championships 2024 Concludes with Exciting Results

Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Allegations Over Land Issues

Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Allegations Over Land Issues

Back to top button