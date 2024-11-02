Bus Collision in Suryapet District of Telangana Leaves 30 Injured

Hyderabad: A road accident in Suryapet district of Telangana resulted in injuries to 30 individuals. The incident occurred in the Kattikaman Gudem area of the town of Koodar when two buses collided on the national highway.

According to sources, a TSRTC bus traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada crashed into the rear of a private travel bus that had stopped on the roadside early this morning.

Around 30 People Were injured, 4 of them are Serious, When a #TGSRTC Bus Travelling From #Hyderabad to #Vijayawada Rammed into a Stationary Private Travel Bus on National Highway (NH65) Near Kodad in Suryapet District on Saturday Early Morning. pic.twitter.com/1tRKfGORXx — HYD F.I.R News (@HYDFIRNews) November 2, 2024

Among the injured, four individuals are reported to be in critical condition. Police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the government hospital in Koodar using ambulances from the 108 emergency service.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption on the national highway, affecting several kilometers of roadway. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and managing the traffic situation.