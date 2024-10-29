Businesses Shut Across Hyderabad’s Old City in Protest Over Blasphemous Comments Against Prophet Mohammed

Hyderabad: Business establishments in Hyderabad’s Old City observed a shutdown on Tuesday as part of a protest demanding the immediate arrest of Ghaziabad-based Swami Yati Narsinganand.

The Hyderabad police previously registered a case against Narsinganand following a video message in which he allegedly made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

In response to a bandh call by Tehreek Muslim Shabban and 36 other organizations, several prominent markets and areas, including Charminar, Madina Building, Pathergatti, Hussainalam, Moinbagh, Edi Bazaar, Jagadish Market, and Afzalgunj, remained closed throughout the day.

Elaborate security arrangements were implemented across the Old City to maintain peace. Despite the shutdown, no untoward incidents were reported. This protest follows earlier demonstrations in various parts of the city held earlier this month.