Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad Lok Seat by over 4 lakh votes

Wayanad : AICC General Secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok sabha seat byelection by a huge margin of 4,08,036 votes on Saturday.

This was the maiden entry of Priyanka Gandhi to the Parliament, and she also broke the record margin of her brother Rahul Gandhi who secured 3,64,422 votes in the election held to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in April 2024.

But in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured 6,17,942 votes, while her rival rival and Left Democratic Front ( LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri got 2,09,906 votes and NDA candidate Navya Haridas polled 1,09,202 votes.

In the April 2024 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi defeated LDF candidate Annie Raja by a margin of 3,64,422 votes.

The former Congress President secured 6,47,445 votes, CPI National women leader Annie Raja (wife of CPI General secretary D Raja) of LDF bagged 2,83, 028 votes and BJP state president K Surendran secured 1,41,045 votes.