Cab driver allegedly attempts to rape Indigo Airlines employee at Shamsabad Airport

Hyderabad: A cab driver allegedly attempted to sexually assault an IndiGo Airlines employee after diverting the vehicle to an isolated area within the premises of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, the woman was travelling in the cab she regularly used to commute to work when the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle towards a deserted location within the airport premises.

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The accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. However, the victim reportedly resisted the alleged attack and fought back courageously. Fearing that he might be caught, the accused allegedly fled from the spot along with the vehicle.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Police are working to identify and trace the accused, while further details are awaited.