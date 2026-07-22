Trainee IPS Officer Uday Krishna Reddy Approaches Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishnareddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of a sexual harassment case registered against him.

Krishnareddy has filed a petition before the High Court challenging the case and requesting that the proceedings against him be set aside.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Telangana High Court is expected to hear the petition on Thursday. Further details regarding the allegations, the police case and the grounds raised in the petition are awaited.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing before the court tomorrow, where the petitioner’s arguments and the response from the concerned authorities may be considered.