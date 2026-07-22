Telangana

Trainee IPS Officer Uday Krishna Reddy Approaches Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court is expected to hear the petition on Thursday. Further details regarding the allegations, the police case and the grounds raised in the petition are awaited.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 July 2026 - 11:41
Trainee IPS Officer Uday Krishna Reddy Approaches Telangana High Court
Trainee IPS Officer Uday Krishna Reddy Approaches Telangana High Court

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Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishnareddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of a sexual harassment case registered against him.

Krishnareddy has filed a petition before the High Court challenging the case and requesting that the proceedings against him be set aside.

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The Telangana High Court is expected to hear the petition on Thursday. Further details regarding the allegations, the police case and the grounds raised in the petition are awaited.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing before the court tomorrow, where the petitioner’s arguments and the response from the concerned authorities may be considered.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 July 2026 - 11:41
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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