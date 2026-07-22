Goons Steal RTC Bus from Kothagudem Bus Stand, Hit Several Vehicles While Fleeing

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed after a group of miscreants allegedly stole an RTC bus from the Kothagudem bus stand and went on a dangerous driving spree, ramming into a police vehicle and several other vehicles and leaving several people injured.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly drove the stolen bus at high speed while attempting to flee the area. During the escape, the bus collided with a police vehicle and several other vehicles.

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The bus was reportedly being driven towards Nizamabad when it plunged into a pit near the Hanuman Temple and came to a halt.

One of the accused allegedly jumped off the bus and attempted to flee from the spot. However, police managed to catch him and took him to the Metpalli Police Station for questioning.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are gathering further details about the accused and the circumstances surrounding the bus theft. Further information regarding the number of injured persons and the extent of damage to the vehicles is awaited.