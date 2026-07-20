Telangana DGP C.V. Anand Orders Major Police Welfare Reforms, Pushes Scholarships, Insurance and Low-Interest Loans

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand has directed officials to strengthen welfare measures for police personnel and their families by improving education, healthcare, marriage assistance, insurance schemes, digital transparency and low-interest loans. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha divisions at the DGP Office, he stressed that every eligible police employee must receive welfare benefits in a transparent and accountable manner.

DGP Reviews Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha Schemes

A review meeting of the Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha (Health Security) divisions was held on Monday at the DGP Office.

The meeting reviewed:

Implementation of welfare schemes

Progress of existing programmes

Future action plan

Addressing the meeting, DGP C.V. Anand said the welfare of police personnel and their families remains one of the Telangana Police Department’s highest priorities.

He said the department is implementing several welfare programmes to improve the quality of life of police personnel while providing financial and social security to their families.

Merit Scholarships and Competitive Exam Support for Police Children

The DGP said the department is encouraging talented children of police personnel by providing:

Merit Scholarships

Meritorious Scholarships

He said students preparing for:

JEE

NEET

National-level competitive examinations

State-level competitive examinations

are being provided with special financial assistance and scholarships to encourage higher education.

He also said police personnel are being supported through:

Marriage loans

Medical loans

Education loans

Merit Scholarships

Meritorious Scholarships

Additional Corpus Insurance

Various grants

to provide comprehensive financial security.

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Arogya Bhadratha Scheme Benefited Thousands

The DGP revealed that under the Arogya Bhadratha scheme:

33,126 police personnel and their family members received medical treatment during 2025 .

received medical treatment during . 12,392 beneficiaries received treatment under the scheme up to June 2026.

He said:

₹181.74 crore was spent during 2025 .

was spent during . ₹73.61 crore was spent up to June 2026.

Group Accidental Insurance Provides Financial Protection

The DGP said the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy provides financial protection to the families of police personnel who die in accidental incidents while performing their duties.

The insurance coverage includes:

₹5 lakh for Constables to Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs)

for ₹10 lakh for Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and Inspectors

for ₹15 lakh for Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)

for ₹25 lakh for IPS officers and above

DGP Warns Against Misuse of Welfare Schemes

C.V. Anand warned that attempts to misuse welfare schemes for business or personal gain would not be tolerated.

He directed everyone to uphold ethical values and ensure that welfare programmes are implemented only for their intended purpose.

The DGP expressed concern that selfish actions by a few individuals could adversely affect thousands of police families.

Welfare Funds to Be Strengthened

The DGP directed officials to utilise revenue generated through:

Police canteens

Commercial complexes

Other departmental resources

for welfare programmes, including:

Young India Police School

Education of police children

Civil Services coaching

Group examinations coaching

Scholarships

Marriage assistance

He also instructed officials to increase the budget allocated for welfare programmes.

Digital Platform for Transparency and Accountability

The DGP directed officials to expand the use of technology in welfare and Arogya Bhadratha services.

He instructed the department to develop a comprehensive digital platform to maintain online records relating to:

Welfare beneficiaries

Fund mobilisation

Fund utilisation

Service implementation

He also ordered:

Complete digitalisation of welfare services

Formation of welfare committees according to ranks

Transparent fixation of rental rates for departmental commercial complexes

Leasing commercial properties in a transparent manner accessible to staff and the public

Efficient utilisation of departmental resources to generate additional revenue for welfare programmes

Low-Interest Loans for Police Personnel

The DGP instructed officials to make the following loans available to eligible police personnel:

Open plot loans at 9% interest

Housing loans at 6.75% interest

Personal loans up to ₹5 lakh at 11% interest

Loans up to ₹6 lakh for daughters’ marriages

Loans up to ₹30 lakh for higher education in India and abroad at low interest

DGP Calls for Fair Implementation of Welfare Schemes

Concluding the review meeting, C.V. Anand said:

“The primary objective of every welfare scheme is to ensure that every eligible police employee receives benefits fairly. Every rupee must be spent with accountability. Only transparency, ethics and efficient management can further strengthen the welfare system.”

Officials made a PowerPoint presentation explaining the various welfare programmes.

The DGP instructed officials to effectively implement all decisions taken during the meeting.

He reiterated that ensuring the safety and welfare of every police family remains a key objective of both the Telangana Government and the Telangana Police Department.

Senior Officers Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by:

DGP C.V. Anand

DG (Law and Order) Mahesh M. Bhagwat

ADG Sanjay Jain

IG (Multi Zone-2) Shahnawaz Qasim

IG (Provision and Logistics) Gajarao Bhupal

Police Welfare and Arogya Bhadratha Secretary Uday Kumar Reddy

Finance Advisor Sharath Kumar

Telangana Police Association representatives Gopi Reddy and Srinivas Reddy

Other senior officials

At the review meeting held at the DGP Office, Telangana DGP C.V. Anand directed officials to strengthen police welfare through improved scholarships, healthcare, insurance, low-interest loans and digital transparency. He also instructed that every eligible police employee should receive welfare benefits fairly while ensuring accountability, ethical implementation and effective utilisation of welfare funds.