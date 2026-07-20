Telangana DGP C.V. Anand Orders Major Police Welfare Reforms, Pushes Scholarships, Insurance and Low-Interest Loans
Telangana DGP C.V. Anand reviewed Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha schemes, directing stronger scholarships, insurance, low-interest loans and digital transparency for police personnel.
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand has directed officials to strengthen welfare measures for police personnel and their families by improving education, healthcare, marriage assistance, insurance schemes, digital transparency and low-interest loans. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha divisions at the DGP Office, he stressed that every eligible police employee must receive welfare benefits in a transparent and accountable manner.
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DGP Reviews Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha Schemes
A review meeting of the Police Welfare Society and Arogya Bhadratha (Health Security) divisions was held on Monday at the DGP Office.
The meeting reviewed:
- Implementation of welfare schemes
- Progress of existing programmes
- Future action plan
Addressing the meeting, DGP C.V. Anand said the welfare of police personnel and their families remains one of the Telangana Police Department’s highest priorities.
He said the department is implementing several welfare programmes to improve the quality of life of police personnel while providing financial and social security to their families.
Merit Scholarships and Competitive Exam Support for Police Children
The DGP said the department is encouraging talented children of police personnel by providing:
- Merit Scholarships
- Meritorious Scholarships
He said students preparing for:
- JEE
- NEET
- National-level competitive examinations
- State-level competitive examinations
are being provided with special financial assistance and scholarships to encourage higher education.
He also said police personnel are being supported through:
- Marriage loans
- Medical loans
- Education loans
- Merit Scholarships
- Meritorious Scholarships
- Additional Corpus Insurance
- Various grants
to provide comprehensive financial security.
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Arogya Bhadratha Scheme Benefited Thousands
The DGP revealed that under the Arogya Bhadratha scheme:
- 33,126 police personnel and their family members received medical treatment during 2025.
- 12,392 beneficiaries received treatment under the scheme up to June 2026.
He said:
- ₹181.74 crore was spent during 2025.
- ₹73.61 crore was spent up to June 2026.
Group Accidental Insurance Provides Financial Protection
The DGP said the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy provides financial protection to the families of police personnel who die in accidental incidents while performing their duties.
The insurance coverage includes:
- ₹5 lakh for Constables to Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs)
- ₹10 lakh for Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and Inspectors
- ₹15 lakh for Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)
- ₹25 lakh for IPS officers and above
DGP Warns Against Misuse of Welfare Schemes
C.V. Anand warned that attempts to misuse welfare schemes for business or personal gain would not be tolerated.
He directed everyone to uphold ethical values and ensure that welfare programmes are implemented only for their intended purpose.
The DGP expressed concern that selfish actions by a few individuals could adversely affect thousands of police families.
Welfare Funds to Be Strengthened
The DGP directed officials to utilise revenue generated through:
- Police canteens
- Commercial complexes
- Other departmental resources
for welfare programmes, including:
- Young India Police School
- Education of police children
- Civil Services coaching
- Group examinations coaching
- Scholarships
- Marriage assistance
He also instructed officials to increase the budget allocated for welfare programmes.
Digital Platform for Transparency and Accountability
The DGP directed officials to expand the use of technology in welfare and Arogya Bhadratha services.
He instructed the department to develop a comprehensive digital platform to maintain online records relating to:
- Welfare beneficiaries
- Fund mobilisation
- Fund utilisation
- Service implementation
He also ordered:
- Complete digitalisation of welfare services
- Formation of welfare committees according to ranks
- Transparent fixation of rental rates for departmental commercial complexes
- Leasing commercial properties in a transparent manner accessible to staff and the public
- Efficient utilisation of departmental resources to generate additional revenue for welfare programmes
Low-Interest Loans for Police Personnel
The DGP instructed officials to make the following loans available to eligible police personnel:
- Open plot loans at 9% interest
- Housing loans at 6.75% interest
- Personal loans up to ₹5 lakh at 11% interest
- Loans up to ₹6 lakh for daughters’ marriages
- Loans up to ₹30 lakh for higher education in India and abroad at low interest
DGP Calls for Fair Implementation of Welfare Schemes
Concluding the review meeting, C.V. Anand said:
“The primary objective of every welfare scheme is to ensure that every eligible police employee receives benefits fairly. Every rupee must be spent with accountability. Only transparency, ethics and efficient management can further strengthen the welfare system.”
Officials made a PowerPoint presentation explaining the various welfare programmes.
The DGP instructed officials to effectively implement all decisions taken during the meeting.
He reiterated that ensuring the safety and welfare of every police family remains a key objective of both the Telangana Government and the Telangana Police Department.
Senior Officers Attend Meeting
The meeting was attended by:
- DGP C.V. Anand
- DG (Law and Order) Mahesh M. Bhagwat
- ADG Sanjay Jain
- IG (Multi Zone-2) Shahnawaz Qasim
- IG (Provision and Logistics) Gajarao Bhupal
- Police Welfare and Arogya Bhadratha Secretary Uday Kumar Reddy
- Finance Advisor Sharath Kumar
- Telangana Police Association representatives Gopi Reddy and Srinivas Reddy
- Other senior officials
At the review meeting held at the DGP Office, Telangana DGP C.V. Anand directed officials to strengthen police welfare through improved scholarships, healthcare, insurance, low-interest loans and digital transparency. He also instructed that every eligible police employee should receive welfare benefits fairly while ensuring accountability, ethical implementation and effective utilisation of welfare funds.