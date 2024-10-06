Calls for Cancellation of JSSC CGL Exam Grow on Social Media Amidst Allegations of Corruption

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that setting arrangements for the JSSC CGL exam have reportedly been sold for as much as 30 lakh rupees.

This information, shared by students preparing for the exam, raises serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process. The students lament that their dreams are being openly traded for money.

Prominent voices have pointed out that Jharkhand’s education system has been severely compromised over the past five years, demanding immediate action.

The ongoing paper leak scandal has reportedly involved transactions worth billions, leading protesters to vow that they will not allow the rights of underprivileged children to be violated.

They are determined to push for the cancellation of the examination, asserting that no amount of labeling them as “middlemen” or “gangs” will distract from the reality of the paper leak issue.

In response to demands for evidence, the JSSC has requested original documents, but protesters have expressed distrust in their intentions. They plan to present the original evidence in the High Court, fearing that if these individuals destroy the evidence, the results could still be released without accountability.

As the call to #cancel_jssc_cgl gains momentum, many are rallying behind the cause, insisting that the integrity of the examination process must be restored.