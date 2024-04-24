Campaigning Concludes for Phase Two of Lok Sabha Elections for 89 Seats

With the conclusion of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, the electoral battleground is set for 89 constituencies across 13 states in India. Let’s take a look at the key highlights from the campaign trail:

Bihar:

The campaign wrapped up for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge for the NDA in Purnea. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made his presence felt in Bhagalpur after more than two decades.

Notable contests include Purnea, where JD(U) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party is in the fray, and Bhagalpur, where Congress has fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma against JD(U) MP Ajay Mandal.

Assam:

A high-octane campaign unfolded for five parliamentary constituencies in Assam, featuring prominent leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Polling is set to take place in Silchar (SC), Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri, with 61 candidates vying for victory.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, the campaign for the second phase focused on three Lok Sabha seats — Rajanandgaon, Kanker (ST), and Mahasamund. The BJP’s electioneering saw rallies by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the campaigning for the party, with the state witnessing acrimonious exchanges between the main rivals over issues like corruption and pre-poll promises.

Kerala:

Kerala witnessed a month-long, high-octane campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, with various political parties holding massive rallies and road shows across the state.

National leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed public meetings in various constituencies, wrapping up the final day of outdoor campaigning.

As the nation braces for the second phase of polling, voters await their chance to exercise their franchise and shape the future of governance in these crucial constituencies. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage and analysis as the electoral process unfolds! 🇮🇳