Canada Claims India Using Bishnoi Gang to Target Pro-Khalistani Supporters, Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Canadian authorities have alleged that India is using the Bishnoi gang, an organized crime group, to target pro-Khalistani supporters in Canada.

Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), has claimed that the gang, which is linked to agents of the Indian government, is being deployed for such operations. These accusations add fuel to the already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Bishnoi gang, led by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been involved in multiple high-profile criminal activities in India. Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in Gujarat, is suspected to have orchestrated the killing of Indian politician Baba Siddique, among other serious crimes.

Canadian authorities’ claims have raised eyebrows, as questions arise about how a jailed gangster could be orchestrating international operations. With Bishnoi’s alleged links to the Indian government now being part of the conversation, the situation is becoming increasingly complex.

These new developments deepen the intrigue, leaving many wondering whether criminal elements are now driving broader political agendas.

The ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada is expected to intensify further as both sides brace for the fallout from these new allegations.