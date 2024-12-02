Canada Ends SDS Visa Programme: Key Benefits for Indian Students

The Canadian government officially ended its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme on November 8, 2024. This programme, introduced in 2018, was designed to expedite study permit applications for international students, including those from India. While the decision has sparked debates, the Indian government has assured that this move will benefit Indian students by making the admission process more affordable and accessible.

Key Changes in the Admission Process

Under the now-scrapped SDS programme, Indian students were required to meet stringent financial and academic criteria, including:

Paying one year’s tuition fees upfront.

Providing a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth $20,635.

Demonstrating high levels of language proficiency.

With the SDS programme’s termination, all international students will now need to apply through the regular study permit route. This process requires students to pay only six months’ tuition fees upfront and show sufficient funds for living expenses, reducing the financial burden, particularly for low- and middle-income families.

Government’s Perspective

Responding to concerns raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Hibi George Eden, Junior Minister for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh explained that the changes aim to strengthen the integrity of Canada’s visa system, address student vulnerabilities, and promote equal access for all.

“The regular route is more affordable, as students are no longer required to pay the full year’s tuition fees upfront. This will benefit students who previously struggled with the high financial demands of the SDS programme,” said Singh.

Impact on Indian Students

India accounts for the largest group of international students in Canada, with approximately 427,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Canadian institutions. In 2023 alone, about 60% of the 400,000 Indian applicants used the SDS programme, which had a 70% approval rate, compared to just 10% under the regular route.

While the streamlined SDS process offered convenience, the financial requirements deterred many prospective students. The revised system is expected to open doors for a broader pool of students by removing the financial hurdles posed by the SDS programme.

Canada’s Objectives

The Canadian government has stated that the decision to end the SDS programme aligns with its efforts to ensure fair access to education and a positive academic experience for all international students. The move also seeks to address concerns over misuse of the programme and student vulnerability.

Commitment to Indian Students

The Indian government has emphasized its commitment to the welfare of Indian students in Canada. Minister Singh highlighted that all issues faced by Indian students are regularly discussed with Canadian authorities to ensure their well-being and safety.

The changes, while significant, are expected to ease the pathway for many Indian students aspiring to study in Canada. By reducing financial barriers, the new system aims to make Canadian education more accessible and inclusive for all.