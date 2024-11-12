Canada Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu, Sparks Health Investigation

Ottawa: Canada has recorded its first human case of bird flu, a rare occurrence that has raised concern among health officials. According to media reports, health authorities confirmed that a young man tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu), marking Canada’s first documented human case of the virus.

The individual, a resident of the western province of British Columbia, is believed to have contracted the H5 avian flu from a bird or animal. Provincial health authorities are now tracing the young man’s contacts to determine the source of the infection.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s health officer, stated, “This is an unusual case, and we are conducting a full investigation here in British Columbia to fully understand the sources of the case.” Meanwhile, Canada’s Health Minister, Mark Holland, has reassured the public that the risk to the general population remains low.