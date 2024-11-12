US & Canada

Canada Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu, Sparks Health Investigation

The individual, a resident of the western province of British Columbia, is believed to have contracted the H5 avian flu from a bird or animal. Provincial health authorities are now tracing the young man’s contacts to determine the source of the infection.

Syed Mubashir12 November 2024 - 11:13
Canada Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu, Sparks Health Investigation
Canada Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu, Sparks Health Investigation

Ottawa: Canada has recorded its first human case of bird flu, a rare occurrence that has raised concern among health officials. According to media reports, health authorities confirmed that a young man tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu), marking Canada’s first documented human case of the virus.

The individual, a resident of the western province of British Columbia, is believed to have contracted the H5 avian flu from a bird or animal. Provincial health authorities are now tracing the young man’s contacts to determine the source of the infection.

Also Read: Canada Suspends Fast-Track Study Visa Program, Indian Students Affected

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s health officer, stated, “This is an unusual case, and we are conducting a full investigation here in British Columbia to fully understand the sources of the case.” Meanwhile, Canada’s Health Minister, Mark Holland, has reassured the public that the risk to the general population remains low.

Tags
Syed Mubashir12 November 2024 - 11:13

Related Articles

The rise in Indian asylum seekers to the US reflects complex sociopolitical and economic challenges faced by many seeking refuge.

Understanding the Rise in Indian Asylum Seekers to the US, Under Trump’s US Immigration Policies

12 November 2024 - 02:36
Tom Homan, appointed by Trump as "Border Czar," will oversee US immigration and focus on deporting illegal Indian immigrants as part of Trump's stringent policies.

Trump Appoints US Immigration Tom Homan as Border Czar to Deport Illegal Indian Immigrants

12 November 2024 - 01:17
Former Biden Aide Calls for Kamala Harris to Become U.S. President: Urges Biden to Resign

Former Biden Aide Calls for Kamala Harris to Become U.S. President: Urges Biden to Resign

11 November 2024 - 12:39
Trump’s Tariff Policies: What They Mean for India and Southeast Asia’s Economies

Trump’s Tariff Policies: What They Mean for India and Southeast Asia’s Economies

10 November 2024 - 19:01
Back to top button