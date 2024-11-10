Canada Suspends Fast-Track Study Visa Program, Indian Students Affected

Ottawa: Canada has made a surprising decision affecting students from 14 countries, including India. The Canadian government has suspended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, which was launched in 2018 to provide faster study visas for international students. Additionally, the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program, designed for Nigerian students, has also been halted.

The Canadian government stated, “To ensure equal opportunities, transparency, and a positive educational experience in the application process, we are immediately suspending the SDS and NSE programs.”

Now, students must apply through the regular study permit system, though Canada remains committed to welcoming international students. Applications submitted under SDS and NSE by Friday at 2 PM will still be considered. Canada’s decision aims to limit immigration due to economic challenges, pressure on the healthcare system, rising living costs, and a housing shortage.

Significant Impact on Indian Students

The suspension of the SDS program will heavily impact Indian students wishing to study in Canada. Previously, the SDS program allowed Indian students to obtain study visas more quickly. Now, they must apply through the standard process, which may increase wait times. Indian students represent approximately 35% of all international students in Canada.