HYDRA Moves Forward with Demolitions in Hyderabad, Ignoring Court Rulings?

Hyderabad: In collaboration with GHMC officials, Hydra has resumed demolition operations in Hyderabad to clear encroachments on roads, sidewalks, and parks. On Saturday, Hydra personnel demolished a structure on a road in Film Nagar that had been illegally occupied. Following complaints from residents, Hydra officials inspected the Film Nagar area and identified unauthorized constructions on the road.

Near Shankar Vilas Crossroad on Film Nagar Road No. 1, a shed and building occupied 290 square yards of space, which GHMC designated as road land. However, local society representatives had encroached on it under the name “Women’s Council.” As a result, Hydra officials issued a notice to the Women’s Council on November 2.

Since the Women’s Council’s response was unsatisfactory, a second notice was issued on November 6, ordering them to vacate the premises within 24 hours. Upon non-compliance, GHMC and Hydra teams arrived with machinery on Saturday afternoon and demolished the building.

In addition, parts of a house wall and shed built on the road were also dismantled. The debris was cleared promptly after the demolition. Hydra Commissioner Ranganath instructed GHMC Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayant to construct a road on the cleared site immediately.

Film Nagar Society Secretary Kaza Surya Narayana alleged that GHMC and Hydra officials demolished the Women’s Cultural Center in violation of a court order. He stated that they had obtained a permanent injunction from the City Civil Court in November 2023 and that GHMC has no claim over the land.