HYDRA’s Big Action in Shastripuram : Bulldozers Clear Illegal Encroachments from Public Spaces

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, HYDRA and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out a demolition drive in Shastripuram, a locality in the old city of Hyderabad, to remove illegal encroachments from plazas and other public spaces. During this operation, heavy machinery, particularly bulldozers, were employed to clear the encroachments, and a significant police presence was deployed to maintain law and order.

This action is part of a larger initiative aimed at removing illegal constructions around Hyderabad’s lakes, buffer zones, plazas, and drains. HYDRA officials explained that such encroachments on the lakes and their buffer zones have been causing environmental damage and contributing to flooding and other related issues in the area. Therefore, the government has taken strict steps to remove these illegal constructions and protect the natural resources while ensuring the preservation of the ecological balance.

GHMC officials stated that citizens had been repeatedly warned to remove the encroachments voluntarily. However, despite these warnings, several individuals continued with their illegal constructions, prompting the authorities to carry out the demolition using bulldozers.

HYDRA and GHMC have also announced that such operations will be expanded to other areas of the city in the coming days to remove illegal encroachments.

The public response to the drive has been mixed. While some citizens have supported the initiative, seeing it as a necessary step for environmental conservation, others have raised concerns and demanded that the government provide alternative spaces for those whose homes or businesses were affected by the demolition.