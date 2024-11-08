Telangana

Demolition Drive: HYDRA Sends Notices to 50 Encroaching Property Owners

The notice specifies that the structures will be demolished within one to two weeks if not removed voluntarily. HYDRA warned of strict action if the encroachments are not cleared in time, stressing the urgency of reclaiming public land to enhance the city’s infrastructure and address environmental concerns.

Syed Mubashir8 November 2024 - 19:01
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has resumed its efforts to clear illegal structures in public spaces across the city. As part of this drive, HYDRA issued notices to approximately 50 individuals with unauthorized constructions on government-designated areas such as parks, footpaths, and stormwater drains.

To accurately identify encroached areas, HYDRA conducted an extensive survey using the Survey of India’s resources, ensuring that only illegal constructions on public land are targeted. According to officials, this action follows numerous complaints from citizens regarding blocked sidewalks, narrowed roads, and issues with water drainage due to unauthorized buildings.

Also Read: HYDRA Intensifies Efforts to Identify Buffer Zone Around Himayat Sagar

This demolition initiative aligns with the state government’s broader urban management goals, including projects for flood mitigation, restoring water bodies, and maintaining open green spaces in Hyderabad. The agency has urged the public to cooperate, reiterating that the intent is to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for Hyderabad’s residents.

Syed Mubashir8 November 2024 - 19:01

