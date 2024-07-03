Car driver held for snatching breathalyzer during drunk drive test in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old car driver, who allegedly snatched a breath analyzer machine from traffic police personnel here when they were conducting checks and sped away in his car, was arrested, Hyderabad Police said on Wednesday.

On June 27, the traffic police stopped a car and when they were conducting a breath analyser test on the vehicle’s driver he pushed the police officer on duty and snatched the equipment forcibly and sped away, they said.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the breathalyser machine and one car which was used in the commission of offence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) S Rashmi Perumal said in a release.

A case was registered at Bowenpally Police station.