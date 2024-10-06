Car Plows into Three Friends Sitting by the Road

Uttar Pradesh: A tragic incident unfolded in the Kotwali Fatehgarh area, where a car suddenly veered off the road and ran over three friends who were sitting together and chatting by the roadside.

According to eyewitness reports and CCTV footage, the vehicle struck the trio without warning, resulting in chaos and panic in the vicinity. Tragically, one of the friends lost their life on the spot, while the other two sustained severe injuries and are currently in critical condition.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and the injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. The authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including the driver’s actions leading up to the crash.

Local residents expressed their shock and sadness over the incident, calling for increased road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. Community members have also come together to support the families affected by this devastating event as they navigate this difficult time.