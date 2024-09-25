Hyderabad

Career Guidance & Personality Development Workshop Held by Hyderabad International School

Under the supervision of Hyderabad International School, a career guidance and personality development workshop was successfully conducted at Urdu Maskan.

Mohammed Yousuf
Hyderabad: Under the supervision of Hyderabad International School, a career guidance and personality development workshop was successfully conducted at Urdu Maskan.

The event featured esteemed guests, Hazrat Amin Miya Barkati Sahab from Marhera Shareef and Hazrat Aman Miya Barkati Sahab from Marhera Shareef, along with Moulana Qamar Ahmed Ashrafi Sahab, who graced the occasion with their presence.

The school’s management, including founder Mohammed Sadiq, along with Mohammed Salman, Mohammed Ismail, and Mohammed Ayub, expressed their gratitude to all the participants and special guests for making the event a success.

