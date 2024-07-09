Cartoon Network Shutdown Rumors Spark Nostalgia and Concern Among Fans

Hyderabad: Cartoon Network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beloved part of the childhoods of many 90s and early 2000s kids with iconic shows like Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, and Ben 10.

Recently, a trending topic on X, “#RIPCartoonNetwork,” has sparked rumors that the channel is shutting down, much to the disappointment of its fans.

The trend began when Animation Workers Ignited, a community-run account that shares updates on the animation industry, posted a video questioning whether Cartoon Network was “dead.” The video highlighted the challenges faced by the animation industry amid widespread layoffs and urged people to share their favorite Cartoon Network shows using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!



Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork



Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

Despite the animation industry’s ability to continue remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios have since canceled projects, outsourced jobs, and laid off artists. The video attributed these issues to corporate greed, suggesting that executives are cutting staff to boost their own financial gains.

The hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork led to widespread claims that the channel was closing, causing a stir on social media. Users expressed their sadness and shared nostalgic memories. One user commented, “This channel changed the world and basically raised a whole generation.

It doesn’t deserve to cease existing as is. These were my favorite shows from all of their classics.” Another user described it as the end of an era, stating, “It’s the end of an era, an iconic childhood memory in Cartoon Network.”

While the rumors of Cartoon Network’s shutdown are unfounded, the trend has underscored the deep emotional connection fans have with the channel and its impact on their childhoods.