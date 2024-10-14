Cash-strapped AP likely to get Rs 20,000 cr in second half of FY 25 through liquor licenses, sale

Amaravati: The cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh government expects about Rs 20,000 crore through sale of licensing fee and liquor during the remaining financial year, sources said on Monday.

“As such the state government netted Rs 1,800 crore towards non-refundable application fee for 3,396 outlets. Once the outlet was allotted on lottery basis, the winner will have to pay licensing fees ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 85 lakh in six installments.

Last year the government got Rs 30,000 crore through liquor sales. This year for the remaining six months, the government is expecting over Rs 17,000 crore,” a source, privy to the development told PTI.

According to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise), the state government has received nearly 90,000 applications for 3,396 private liquor outlets throughout the state with Rs 2 lakh as non-refundable application fee contributing to about Rs 1,800 crore to the exchequer.

The state government will get Rs 2,084 crore as licensing fee annually from the liquor outlets in six installments. The collective first installment amount of Rs 335 crore from all the liquor shop license holders will be received by Tuesday, he said.

Further, the official said all modes of payment such as cash, UPI and others will be allowed at the liquor shops by consumers, unlike cash-only mode during the YSRCP regime.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu last month scrapped the old excise policy involving government-owned retail outlets and introduced a new policy wherein private outlets will be allowed to sell booze, apart from bars.

The government invited applications for 3,396 outlets across the state and allotment of shops through draw of lots was done on Monday.

During the run-up to the assembly polls, Naidu, then in opposition, accused the previous YSRCP government of fixing high prices that do not align with the quality of the liquor.

According to the new policy brought in by the Naidu government, the cheapest brand of liquor would be available at Rs 99 per 180 ML bottle.