Caste Census: Why Is the Government Collecting Plot Details? Questions Arise Over Political Aspects of the Survey

Concerns have been raised about potential hidden agendas behind the caste enumeration process. People are questioning why details about assets are being collected under the guise of caste enumeration.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 14:48
As the government conducts a survey to gather information related to caste demographics, several questions and doubts have emerged among the general public.

Concerns have been raised about potential hidden agendas behind the caste enumeration process. People are questioning why details about assets are being collected under the guise of caste enumeration.

There are also inquiries regarding whether the government will provide any additional benefits to taxpayers who are already contributing to the system.

Furthermore, citizens have expressed frustration over the perception that government schemes are being hindered, with some alleging that the survey may be used to exclude certain individuals from these benefits. The inclusion of questions about political positions in the survey has also sparked curiosity and skepticism.

Additionally, there are questions about the rationale behind collecting annual turnover data and the need for the government to obtain details about property plots and land ownership. Many believe that since they are already paying taxes on these assets, the government should not require this information again.

Lastly, residents are questioning the necessity of gathering information on residential properties, raising concerns about the underlying motives of the survey. As these doubts circulate, the government faces increasing pressure to clarify the purpose and use of the data being collected.

