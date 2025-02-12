North India

CBI Arrests Six Delhi Transport Officials in Major Corruption Crackdown

"CBI arrests six Delhi Transport Department officials in a major corruption crackdown, uncovering bribery and misconduct. Read more about the investigation and its political impact."

Abdul Wasi12 February 2025 - 11:35
New Delhi: In a significant post-Assembly election crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six officials from the Delhi Transport Department on charges of corruption and bribery.

This marks a crucial step in tackling systemic corruption within the department and ensuring transparency in governance.

According to sources, the CBI initiated its probe following multiple complaints of widespread corruption in the transport sector.

A detailed surveillance operation was conducted to verify these claims, ultimately uncovering prima facie evidence of bribery and misconduct at various levels within the department. As a result, six officials were taken into custody.

Historical Context: Delhi Transport System’s Evolution

The Delhi Transport Department has undergone multiple administrative changes over the years. Initially, bus services in the city were operated by Gwalior and Northern India Transport Company Ltd., but their inefficiency led to the Government of India taking control in May 1948, forming the Delhi Transport Service.

  • In 1950, the Delhi Road Transport Authority was established under the Road Transport Corporation Act.
  • In 1958, the transport authority came under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
  • By 1971, inefficiencies in the system prompted the central government to take direct control, leading to the creation of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
  • In 1996, the DTC was transferred to the Delhi government, making it a key administrative entity in the National Capital Territory.

Despite these historical reforms, allegations of corruption have persisted in the department, necessitating the recent CBI crackdown.

Political Implications: AAP’s Electoral Defeat and BJP’s Victory

This latest anti-corruption drive comes on the heels of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a historic comeback, securing 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, while AAP was reduced to 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive election.

Following the election results, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena issued a notification dissolving the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, effective February 8.

The political transition saw outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes, submit her resignation to the Lieutenant Governor on February 9.

CBI’s Anti-Corruption Measures and Public Response

The CBI’s decisive action signals an aggressive approach toward corruption in government departments, particularly in the transport sector, which directly impacts millions of Delhi residents. The arrests are expected to set a precedent for accountability and strengthen public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

With the political landscape shifting in Delhi and the CBI tightening its grip on corruption, all eyes are now on the future governance strategies that will shape the city’s administration.

