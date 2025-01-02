CBI Investigates Financial Scam at R.G. Kar Medical College: Witness Statements and Key Developments

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is intensifying its probe into the multi-crore financial scam at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Witnesses, including members of the medicine procurement committee, have provided crucial statements against Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of the institution.

Witness Statements Video-Recorded

CBI officials have video-recorded the testimonies of key witnesses, many of whom were colleagues of Ghosh. These witnesses revealed that Ghosh allegedly coerced them into signing procurement-related documents and dismissed objections raised during the tendering and procurement processes.

According to sources, these statements align with documents seized during raids at the residences of Ghosh and two suppliers, Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, who are also implicated in the case.

Key Accused Identified

The CBI has identified Ghosh, Hazra, and Sinha as the primary beneficiaries of the alleged financial irregularities. All three are currently in judicial custody, though Ghosh was recently granted “default bail” in a separate high-profile case involving the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in August 2023.

Financial Scam Allegations

The charges against Ghosh in the financial scam include:

Manipulation of the tendering process for medicine and equipment procurement.

Outsourcing infrastructure-related work to private agencies, bypassing the state Public Works Department (PWD).

Smuggling bio-medical waste from the hospital for illegal resale.

Allegedly selling organs from unidentified bodies brought to the hospital for autopsy.

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the financial scam on November 29, 2023, detailing the irregularities and the roles of the accused.

Background and Legal Developments

Sandip Ghosh and former Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, were also implicated in the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar Medical College. Both received “default bail” after the CBI failed to submit a supplementary charge sheet within 90 days of their arrest.

Despite Ghosh’s bail in the rape and murder case, he remains under judicial custody for the financial scam. Investigators believe that the witness testimonies will strengthen their case, ensuring accountability for the massive financial irregularities under his tenure.

What’s Next?

The CBI is meticulously analyzing the seized documents and video-recorded statements to build a comprehensive case. With allegations of corruption, bio-waste smuggling, and organ trafficking, the case highlights deep-rooted issues in the administration of state-run medical institutions.

The investigation continues as the CBI aims to uncover the full extent of the financial fraud and ensure justice for all affected parties