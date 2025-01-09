CBI to Present Final Arguments in R.G. Kar Doctor and Murder Case

Kolkata: The long-awaited trial of the rape and murder case involving a woman doctor from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is nearing its conclusion.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to present its final arguments in the special court starting Thursday. This marks a significant step towards the closure of a case that has captured widespread attention.

The Case Overview:

The tragic incident took place in August 2024 when a woman doctor was brutally raped and murdered, shaking the local community and drawing national outrage.

The accused in the case is Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who has been identified as the sole prime suspect in the crime. After months of investigation, the CBI took over the case, which had initially been handled by the local police.

The investigation revealed that Roy was responsible for the heinous act, and the trial has been underway since his arrest. Over the past months, the trial process has seen several developments, including the arrest of key figures in connection with the crime.

Final Stages of the Trial Process:

The trial is now approaching its final stage. According to sources, the final arguments in the case will be presented over the next few days, starting with the CBI’s counsel. After the CBI’s counsel has made its case, the victim’s family will have the opportunity to present their side through their own legal representation.

Once both parties have made their arguments, the defense counsel representing Sanjay Roy will have a brief opportunity to counter the arguments presented by the CBI. After this, the judge of the special court will call for final statements from the counsel of the three parties involved. Once these are presented, the trial process will conclude.

Following the conclusion of arguments, the judge will deliberate on the matter and will subsequently issue a conviction and pronouncement of sentence, marking the end of the trial phase.

In-Camera Proceedings:

The trial process has been conducted in-camera, meaning it has taken place behind closed doors in the courtroom. As a result, media access to the details of the arguments has been restricted. Only the legal teams of the parties involved and those directly concerned with the case are allowed to be present in the courtroom during the trial proceedings.

This measure is intended to protect the privacy of the victim’s family and ensure a fair judicial process.

Due to these restrictions, the specifics of the final arguments and counter-arguments remain unavailable to the public and media. However, once the trial concludes, the details of the case, including the final judgment, are expected to be made public.

Charge Sheet and Key Figures in the Case:

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case, identifying Sanjay Roy as the sole prime accused in the horrific crime. The charge sheet also named Sandeep Ghosh, the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station, for their involvement in tampering with evidence during the investigation.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the CBI on charges of obstructing the course of justice. However, due to procedural issues, the special court granted them default bail as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within the required 90-day period from their arrests.

Despite this, the CBI’s investigation remains focused on the prime accused, and the trial of Sanjay Roy continues to move toward its conclusion.

Impact of the Case on the Community and Medical Fraternity:

This case has sent shockwaves through Kolkata and the broader medical community. The victim, a well-respected doctor, was an integral part of the R.G. Kar Medical College, and her tragic death has left a void in the hospital and its staff.

The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of women professionals working in various fields and the need for stronger measures to ensure their protection.

It has also brought to light the importance of justice and accountability in cases of sexual violence, urging the authorities to expedite investigations and trials in such sensitive matters.