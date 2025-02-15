CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams for the academic session 2024-25.

With nearly 42 lakh students appearing for the exams, this is one of the most significant academic events of the year. The exams are being conducted across 7,842 exam centres in India and 26 international locations.

This year, CBSE has introduced new measures to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process. Here’s everything you need to know about the CBSE Board Exams 2025, including the schedule, guidelines, and other essential details.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams are scheduled as follows:

Class 10 Exams: February 15, 2025 – March 10, 2025

February 15, 2025 – March 10, 2025 Class 12 Exams: February 15, 2025 – March 2025

Both exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

On the first day of the exams, Class 10 students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature), while Class 12 students will take their Entrepreneurship paper.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Exam Centre Guidelines

To maintain the integrity and fairness of the exams, CBSE has laid down strict guidelines for students and officials:

Admit Card and ID Proof: Students must carry their CBSE admit card and school ID to the exam centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted. Reporting Time: Students should reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. Prohibited Items: Electronic gadgets, smartwatches, and mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. COVID-19 Protocols: Although restrictions have eased, students must follow general hygiene guidelines, including sanitization and social distancing.

CBSE’s New Digital Initiative for Exam Officials

For the first time, CBSE has introduced a live webcast session to train and brief exam functionaries, including:

Centre superintendents

Deputy superintendents

Assistant superintendents

City coordinators

Observers

This webcast was available on CBSE’s official YouTube channel on February 14, 2025, at 2:30 PM, lasting for two hours. The session covered crucial exam-related responsibilities and evaluation processes to ensure the exams are conducted fairly and smoothly.

CBSE 2025 Admit Card: Why It’s Important?

The CBSE admit card is a mandatory document for students appearing for the exams. It includes:

Student’s name and roll number

Exam centre details

Exam timings

Subject codes

Students are advised to double-check all details and report any discrepancies to their school authorities immediately.

Tips for CBSE 2025 Board Exam Preparation