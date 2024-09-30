CCTV Footage: Car Loses Control, Crashes into Parked Vehicles

In a shocking incident under the Mirchowk Police Station limits in Hyderabad, a car lost control and crashed into several vehicles parked on the roadside.

CCTV footage captured the moment the car swerved off course, ramming into the parked vehicles. No immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody for questioning. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries to pedestrians or the occupants of the parked vehicles. However, the accident has raised concerns about speeding and reckless driving in the area.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any legal action will be taken against the driver. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.