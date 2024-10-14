Crime & Accidents

CCTV Footage: Speeding Bike Crashes into Bolero, Bursts into Flames

In a tragic accident captured on CCTV, a speeding bike collided with a Bolero vehicle in Cooch Behar, leading to a fiery explosion. The impact of the collision caused the bike to burst into flames, resulting in a deadly fire at the scene.

Fouzia Farhana14 October 2024 - 15:52
Kolkata: In a tragic accident captured on CCTV, a speeding bike collided with a Bolero vehicle in Cooch Behar, leading to a fiery explosion. The impact of the collision caused the bike to burst into flames, resulting in a deadly fire at the scene.

According to reports, the biker and two passengers in the Bolero lost their lives in the accident. The footage shows the high speed at which the biker was traveling before crashing into the Bolero, leading to an instantaneous blaze. Emergency services arrived quickly, but the severity of the fire proved fatal for those involved.

The incident has raised concerns about speeding and road safety, with authorities urging motorists to drive cautiously.

