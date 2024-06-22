Celebrating 75 years of Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society

New Delhi: As the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) commemorates its 75th year of enriching Singapore’s cultural landscape, the much-anticipated SIFAS Festival of Arts, continues to captivate audiences till May 1, 2024, in Singapore.

The celebration by SIFAS is jointly organised with SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL) and will feature enthralling performances by leading Indian classical artistes Ranjani and Gayatri (RaGa Sisters), Jayateerth Mevundi, Abhishek Raghuram and dance drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS.

Established in 1949, SIFAS has been a cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage in Singapore, fostering art and cultural appreciation through its diverse disciplines.

2024 marks SIFAS’ Diamond Jubilee, a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation committed to nurturing talent and promoting Indian fine arts in the region. As Singapore transitions into a global arts hub, SIFAS continues to uphold its mission of preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage while embracing multiculturalism.

The SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024, an iconic event in SIFAS’ cultural calendar, celebrates the institution’s legacy as the heart and hub of Indian arts in Singapore. Themed ‘Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts,’ this year’s festival also serves as a curtain-raiser to SIFAS’ 75th anniversary celebrations that will extend throughout the year.

With over 75 programmes of classical Indian music, dance, and visual arts, the festival promises a mesmerising journey through the rich tapestry of Indian arts. From traditional Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances and soul-stirring renditions of Hindustani and Carnatic vocals and instrumentals to a visual arts exhibition and arts and craft workshops, the festival showcases the depth and diversity of Indian cultural heritage.

“We are thrilled to present the SIFAS Festival of Arts as a tribute to SIFAS’ illustrious journey over the past 75 years,” said K V Rao, President, SIFAS. “This festival not only celebrates our heritage but also embraces the future of Indian arts, showcasing the talents of both emerging artists and iconic maestros.”

“The 75th Anniversary milestone is being celebrated with SIFAS collaborating with organisations as well as leaders in the arts industry, both locally and globally, especially from India,” said Menaka Gopalan, Executive Director, SIFAS. “We have also made a conscious effort with our outreach towards different communities, including the underrepresented, to promote arts and mental well-being.”

Scheduled at the SIFAS Stage and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts of all ages. Through its immersive programmes and vibrant performances, the SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024 invites audiences to celebrate the enduring legacy of Indian arts and culture in Singapore. Air India is the official carrier for the SIFAS Festival of Arts, enhancing the cultural journey for attendees from around the world.

In addition to the milestone anniversary, SIFAS also celebrates 20 years of the SIFAS Festival of Arts this year. The SIFAS Festival of Arts has been an eminent platform for showcasing the best in Indian fine arts in Singapore. Evolving with each year since 2003, they have collaborated with Esplanade since 2005 to bring both internationally renowned and emerging local talent to the forefront. This year, the festival marks two decades of cultural brilliance and community engagement. Through the festival, a year-long celebration from May 19, 2024, to May 19, 2025, and a series of events and activities, SIFAS aims to underscore its enduring legacy and its vision for the future of Indian fine arts in Singapore.