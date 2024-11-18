Centre Deploys 5,000 Additional CAPF Personnel to Manipur Amid Growing Unrest

New Delhi: In response to the escalating security situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the deployment of an additional 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the state. This move comes as the violence between warring communities continues to disrupt public order and threaten peace in the region.

The additional 5,000 personnel from forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) will be sent to Manipur in a bid to restore law and order. This decision follows a series of violent clashes that have claimed lives and caused widespread unrest in the state.

Shah Cancels Political Programs to Focus on Manipur’s Security

On Sunday, Amit Shah made the unprecedented decision to cancel his political engagements in Maharashtra—which is preparing for elections—so that he could personally oversee the security situation in Manipur. Later that day, Shah held a crucial review meeting at his residence with senior security officials, where he directed them to focus on quickly stabilizing the situation in the state.

A source close to the developments stated that CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, a senior officer from the Manipur cadre, was dispatched to Imphal to conduct a ground assessment and liaise with local security forces.

Focus on Coordinated Efforts and Peace Restoration

During a meeting at the North Block on Monday, Shah emphasized the importance of coordination between various security forces deployed in the region. He also ordered an increase in security personnel if required. The focus, he stressed, must remain on restoring peace as soon as possible.

“Senior officers of the security forces have been instructed to take all necessary measures to increase security forces if needed and ensure the restoration of order at the earliest,” the source added.

Violence and Loss of Lives in Manipur

The violence in Manipur has intensified over the past few days, particularly in Jiribam district, where armed militants from both sides have been involved in clashes. This has resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives and further fueled unrest. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had already sent an additional 20 companies of CAPF to the state earlier in November, following a surge in violence in Jiribam and surrounding areas.

The Centre’s statement last week highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, with both communities engaged in violent acts, leading to civilian casualties and damage to property. The government has made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone found inciting violence.

Further Measures and NIA Involvement

In light of the ongoing disturbances, the Centre has decided to rush 50 more CAPF companies to the state. 35 companies will be drawn from the CRPF, and the rest will be provided by the BSF. This additional force is expected to help control the situation in key districts affected by the violence.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over three significant cases related to the recent violence in the state. The NIA has re-registered cases that were initially filed by the Manipur Police, including the murder of a woman in Jiribam by armed militants, an attack on a CRPF post, and the burning of houses in Borobekra that led to several civilian deaths.

A Collaborative Approach to Restoring Order

The decision to deploy more forces and involve the NIA underscores the gravity of the situation in Manipur. As the state continues to grapple with ethnic tensions and violence, the Centre is committed to taking swift and decisive action to restore peace.

As security forces work around the clock to stabilize the situation, the people of Manipur hope for a return to normalcy and an end to the ongoing cycle of violence. The presence of additional CAPF personnel and the ongoing efforts of both local and central forces are seen as crucial steps towards bringing lasting peace to the region.

For now, the government remains focused on strengthening security measures while continuing its efforts to bring the situation under control.