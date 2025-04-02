Centre Seeks Report from Telangana Govt on ‘Illegal’ Green Cover Clearance in Kancha Gachibowli

New Delhi: The Union Environment Ministry has sought a factual report from the Telangana government regarding the alleged illegal clearing of vegetation on 400 acres of forest land near the University of Hyderabad in the biodiversity-rich Kancha Gachibowli area. The ministry has also directed the state to take legal action under forest and wildlife laws.

Centre Flags Environmental Concerns

The Telangana government has proposed to auction the 400-acre land for urban infrastructure and an IT Park, a move that has drawn criticism from environmentalists, students, and political representatives. The Union Environment Ministry stated that it had received multiple complaints, including representations from MPs and public representatives, regarding the ecological impact of the deforestation.

“The ministry has been informed about the illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC). Reports also indicate damage to local wildlife, lakes, and unique rock formations in the area,” the ministry said in a letter to the Telangana government.

Legal Action and Protests Escalate

The ministry has urged the Telangana government to take legal action under the Indian Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and other applicable laws to prevent further violations. It has also directed authorities to ensure compliance with existing court and tribunal orders.

Meanwhile, students and faculty members from the University of Hyderabad staged a protest against the proposed auction, which allegedly resulted in a police lathi charge. Activists argue that the government’s plan disregards the ecological sensitivity of the area.

Telangana Govt Defends Auction Plan

According to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government maintains that the land in question is not forest land but is instead government-owned, as per revenue records. The auction is projected to generate Rs 15,000 crore in revenue for the state.

The controversy has intensified as environmental concerns clash with urban development goals, with the Centre now stepping in for further scrutiny.