Centuary Mattresses Inaugurates New Store at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

Centuary Mattresses, India’s leading sleep solutions provider with over 35 years of experience, has launched its new Sleep Specialist Store at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The store was inaugurated by GHMC Mayor Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt. Ltd. Director, Mr. Uttam Malani, and other esteemed guests.

Located in the heart of Banjara Hills, this new store offers an elevated shopping experience, featuring Centuary’s comprehensive range of high-quality mattresses and sleep products tailored to promote better sleep and well-being. This exclusive store marks a significant step in Centuary’s mission to transform how consumers select and experience their sleep solutions, allowing customers to try out a range of mattresses, explore the latest sleep technology, and receive expert guidance.

To celebrate the launch, the store is offering a 15% discount on all mattresses and free gifts worth up to Rs. 15,000.

Speaking at the inauguration, GHMC Mayor Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasized the importance of quality sleep for a healthy, productive life. “The range of products available reflects Centuary’s commitment to delivering tailored sleep solutions that meet diverse needs,” she noted.

Mr. Uttam Malani shared his excitement about the new store, stating, “Our Banjara Hills location is a dedicated space for customers to explore sleep solutions tailored to individual needs. With a focus on quality and innovation, this store represents our commitment to enhancing our customers’ sleep experience.”

The store caters to a variety of sleep preferences and budgets, showcasing products like the innovative CU Sense technology, designed to maintain a cool and comfortable sleep environment.

With a presence in over 4,500 multi-brand outlets and more than 450 exclusive brand stores nationwide, Centuary Mattresses continues to be a trusted name in sleep solutions across India.