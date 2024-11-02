‘Chalo Hyderabad’: Auto Drivers Plan Mass Protest at Indira Park on November 5

The Telangana Auto Union Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced a major protest, “Chalo Hyderabad,” to take place at Indira Park on November 5, despite government restrictions.

The committee firmly stated that no matter how many obstacles the government may impose, they will proceed with the protest.

Auto drivers have been urged to unite and attend the demonstration, with the JAC emphasizing their resolve to push back against any government conspiracies aimed at disrupting the event.

The committee accused the Congress party of being responsible for the suicides of auto drivers, expressing their determination to collaborate with all transport unions to ensure the protest’s success.

The JAC criticized the Congress government for claiming to support public governance while imposing restrictions that they view as harassment, asserting that such actions are unacceptable. The upcoming protest aims to draw attention to the grievances faced by auto drivers in the state.