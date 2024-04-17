Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan confident of ‘Rama Rajyam’ in Andhra

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh will soon see ‘Rama Rajyam’.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will enjoy a peaceful ‘Rama Rajyam’ in a few days.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister noted that from Treta Yuga, people have been talking about Rama Rajyam because of the rule of Lord Ram, which was in accordance with the sentiments of the people.

“The tale of Rama underscores that a ruler should prioritise the happiness of the people over personal interests. Under such leadership, villages thrive, and peace prevails,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will try to bring Rama Rajyam in the state by ending the evil rule.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, he handed over B-forms to JSP candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Kalyan also administered a pledge to the candidates that they would strive to rebuild the state which suffered under the rule of YSR Congress.

He handed over B-forms to two candidates for Lok Sabha elections and 21 candidates for Assembly elections.

Under the alliance with the TDP and the BJP, the JSP is contesting 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.

The actor-politician exuded confidence that the NDA alliance would come to power.

He urged the party candidates to be available to people all the time.

He administered a pledge that they would make tireless efforts for the state’s development, for completing Polavaram project, for interlinking of rivers and for creating educational and employment opportunities.