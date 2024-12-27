Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute to Late Former PM Manmohan Singh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu traveled to New Delhi on Friday to pay his respects to the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. Dr. Singh, widely known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, died after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in critical condition late on Thursday evening.

CM Naidu’s Visit to Delhi to Honor Manmohan Singh

In an official statement, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s office confirmed that Naidu departed for New Delhi to pay homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains. Singh, who was a towering figure in Indian politics and economics, passed away following a prolonged illness. His death has left a deep void in Indian public life, with tributes pouring in from all over the country and across the globe.

During his brief visit to the national capital, CM Naidu is expected to pay his respects to the former Prime Minister, acknowledging his immense contributions to India’s development, particularly the economic reforms initiated in the early 1990s that set the stage for India’s rise as a global economic power.

A Life Dedicated to Nation-Building

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister, is remembered as a visionary economist whose leadership during the 1991 economic crisis led to major reforms that transformed India’s economy. Singh served as Finance Minister under former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, where he is credited with liberalizing India’s economy and steering the nation through a critical phase in its history. His tenure as Prime Minister, marked by dedication and integrity, saw India grow in global stature.

Dr. Singh’s death is a loss that resonates across the political spectrum, with leaders from various parties expressing their sorrow and remembering his contributions to the country. His legacy is seen as a guiding light for future generations, especially in the areas of economic governance, diplomacy, and public service.

CM Naidu’s Tribute to the Former PM

As part of his visit, CM Naidu is scheduled to offer floral tributes to the late leader’s mortal remains, recognizing his lifelong service to the nation. Singh’s role in shaping India’s modern economy and his approach to governance have earned him respect from political leaders, economists, and citizens alike. Naidu, who has held significant leadership positions in Andhra Pradesh, is among the many leaders who have paid tribute to the former Prime Minister’s legacy.

The Andhra Pradesh CM’s visit to Delhi comes as part of the national mourning for Dr. Singh. After paying his respects, CM Naidu is expected to return to Amaravati by evening, with plans to land at Vijayawada Airport by 5:30 PM and proceed to his residence in Undavalli by around 6:00 PM.

Condolences Pour in from Across the Country

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from leaders across political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called Singh’s life a “lesson in leadership” and praised his economic vision. His passing is seen as the end of an era, but his legacy as a leader who overcame personal and national challenges will continue to inspire generations.

A Legacy That Will Endure

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death has left a lasting impact on India. As the nation mourns the loss of one of its most respected leaders, tributes from political figures like CM N Chandrababu Naidu reflect the deep respect and admiration he commanded. Through his economic reforms, commitment to public service, and principled leadership, Dr. Singh’s legacy will undoubtedly endure in the annals of India’s history.

Chief Minister Naidu’s visit to Delhi serves as a mark of respect for the former Prime Minister, acknowledging his vital role in shaping modern India. As the country continues to mourn, the memory of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s contributions to the nation’s development will remain a source of inspiration for future leaders and citizens alike.