Trump Wants Pardoned Real Estate Developer Charles Kushner to Be Ambassador to France

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred the political pot once again with a bold announcement. On Saturday, Trump declared his intention to nominate Charles Kushner, a real estate mogul and father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the next ambassador to France. This controversial proposal has sparked widespread discussion due to Kushner's past legal troubles and his influential role in Trump's inner circle.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed Charles Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.” By leveraging his business acumen and connections, Trump believes Kushner can strengthen U.S.-France relations in the economic and diplomatic spheres.

Who Is Charles Kushner?

Charles Kushner is the founder of Kushner Companies, a prominent real estate firm with holdings across the United States. As a key figure in Trump’s extended family, Kushner’s nomination comes as little surprise to those familiar with their longstanding relationship.

Family Connections

Jared Kushner, Charles’s son, served as a senior adviser to Trump during his presidency.

Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, Trump’s eldest daughter, further solidifying the ties between the families.

Controversial Past

Charles Kushner’s history is far from spotless. In December 2020, Trump granted Kushner a presidential pardon for offenses that had long overshadowed his career.

A Look Back: The Legal Troubles of Charles Kushner

In 2005, Charles Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering. The latter charge stemmed from a particularly sordid incident involving his brother-in-law.

Witness Tampering Case

Prosecutors alleged that Charles Kushner devised a scheme to intimidate his brother-in-law, who was cooperating with a federal investigation:

Hired a prostitute : Kushner paid a woman to seduce his brother-in-law.

: Kushner paid a woman to seduce his brother-in-law. Recorded the encounter : The meeting was secretly filmed in a New Jersey motel room.

: The meeting was secretly filmed in a New Jersey motel room. Sent the tape: The footage was mailed to his sister, the brother-in-law’s wife, as an act of revenge and intimidation.

Prosecutors’ Reaction

Chris Christie, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey at the time, called Kushner’s crimes “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted.” Christie, who later became governor and a Republican presidential candidate, has suggested that Jared Kushner played a role in his removal from Trump’s transition team in 2016.

Trump’s Relationship with Charles Kushner

The Trump and Kushner families’ connection predates Trump’s political career. Their mutual involvement in the real estate industry and the 2009 marriage of their children solidified their alliance. Trump’s pardon of Kushner in 2020 was widely seen as an acknowledgment of their personal and professional ties.

The Role of Ambassador to France

Why France?

France is a pivotal ally to the United States, and the ambassador’s role encompasses:

Strengthening economic and cultural ties.

Addressing global challenges such as climate change and security.

Representing U.S. interests in one of Europe’s most influential nations.

Suitability

While Kushner’s business credentials are robust, critics argue that his legal history and lack of diplomatic experience make him a contentious choice. Proponents, however, point to his negotiation skills and philanthropic work as assets that could benefit U.S.-France relations.

Political Reactions

The nomination has drawn mixed reactions from across the political spectrum:

Supporters praise Kushner's business acumen and loyalty to Trump.

praise Kushner’s business acumen and loyalty to Trump. Critics highlight his criminal past and question the ethics of appointing a pardoned felon to such a prestigious role.

Chris Christie remains a vocal critic, underscoring the gravity of Kushner’s crimes and their implications for his suitability as a U.S. ambassador.

What This Means for U.S.-France Relations

Kushner’s potential appointment could bring both opportunities and challenges:

Opportunities : His business background may foster stronger economic partnerships.

: His business background may foster stronger economic partnerships. Challenges: His controversial past could overshadow diplomatic efforts and strain relationships.

Conclusion

Trump’s decision to nominate Charles Kushner as ambassador to France is a testament to his reliance on loyalty and personal connections. While Kushner’s business expertise is undeniable, his past legal troubles pose significant questions about his suitability for the role. As this story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this bold move will impact Trump’s legacy and America’s standing on the world stage.