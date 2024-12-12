ChatGPT and OpenAI API Services Experience Global Outage

In a significant disruption, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and API services have gone offline due to a technical issue, affecting millions of users worldwide. The outage, which began shortly before 5:30 AM IST, has also impacted OpenAI’s Sora services, causing widespread frustration and confusion among users.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has acknowledged the issue on social media, stating that they have identified the problem and are working to roll out a fix. “We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we’ll keep you updated,” the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix.



Sorry and we'll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

The outage has affected not only individual users but also many firms that rely on OpenAI’s API for their projects. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration, reporting slow login processes and degraded performance. According to Down Detector, a mapping service that tracks outages, there has been a significant spike in complaints about ChatGPT being offline.

OpenAI has not provided an estimated time for when services will return to normal but has promised to keep users updated on any developments. An OpenAI engineer shared on social media, “We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform dot openai dot com and ChatGPT. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. We have identified the issue and are rolling out a remediation. We are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime.”

This outage comes after a similar incident earlier in the day, where Meta’s Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States. The technical issue led to over 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 28,000 with Instagram. WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging application, was also down for over 1,000 users, according to (link unavailable)

OpenAI’s outage is a significant disruption to the AI community, and users are eagerly waiting for the services to return to normal. The company’s prompt response and updates on social media are appreciated, but the exact cause of the outage and the estimated time for resolution remain unknown.