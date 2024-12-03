Chennai Man’s Scooter-Raft Ride with Grandchildren Goes Viral Amid Floods

A heartwarming yet unusual video of a man in Chennai towing a makeshift raft carrying his grandchildren through a flooded residential complex has gone viral on social media.

The video, reportedly captured just before Cyclone Fengal made landfall along the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu coast on November 30, shows the man riding an Ola S1 series scooter with a small raft attached to it by a rope. His grandchildren are seated in the raft as he carefully navigates the waterlogged complex.

The unique scene has caught the attention of netizens, highlighting the impact of heavy rains and floods caused by the approaching cyclone. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Kerala, as Cyclone Fengal strengthens. Currently a strong low-pressure system over northern Tamil Nadu, it is expected to intensify as it moves toward the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has issued red alerts for five northern districts of Kerala—Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—while orange alerts have been placed for Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam. Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta remain under yellow alerts.