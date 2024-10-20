Cherlapally Railway Terminal to be operational by end of November: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy announced that the newly constructed Cherlapally Railway Terminal, built for Rs 430 crore, will be opened to passengers by the end of November.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the nearly completed terminal on Sunday, Reddy confirmed that 98 percent of the work is finished, with the remaining expected to be completed within a month.

He emphasized the central government’s commitment to infrastructure development in Telangana, particularly in Railways, Highways, and Universities.

Reddy highlighted that the development of the railways is now being undertaken in “mission mode” to address the neglect faced by the sector since independence. He also mentioned the ongoing electrification of railway lines across the state.

With the addition of Cherlapally, Hyderabad will now have four major railway terminals, including Secunderabad, Kachiguda, and Nampally. The new terminal is expected to ease the load on the existing stations, with Charlapalli providing convenient access via the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The minister detailed the Rs 430 crore investment in the dual terminal, where 20 trains will stop, including goods trains. The station is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, such as waiting rooms, restrooms, escalators, lifts, and provisions for disabled and elderly passengers.

However, Reddy called on the state government to expedite road connectivity from Cherlapally to the city.

He stated that the South-Central Railways General Manager had written to the state government, and he had requested Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to improve road access. Roads towards Bharat Nagar, Mahalakshmi, and Industrial areas need urgent attention, and he appealed for swift action.

Reddy criticized past delays by local authorities but expressed optimism that road connectivity would soon be addressed, further boosting the terminal’s functionality. He also mentioned plans for a meeting with railway and state government officials to ensure seamless coordination.

As part of safety improvements, the minister highlighted the Kavach system, a pilot project aimed at preventing railway accidents using indigenous technology. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and noted that the system is being successfully implemented across Telangana.

Reddy also shared updates on other key projects. Five Vande Bharat trains will soon operate from Secunderabad, with plans to add sleeper coaches. Additionally, 40 railway stations across Telangana are being developed under the Amrit Bharat scheme to incorporate modern amenities that reflect local culture.

Secunderabad and Nampally stations are undergoing significant upgrades, with investments of Rs 715 crore and Rs 429 crore respectively. Reddy said that by December 2025, Secunderabad will be transformed into a world-class station, comparable to Shamshabad Airport.

The Modi government has also completed the construction of 346 km of new railway lines, with another 369 km of single, double, and triple lines laid. The MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) is being extended to Yadadri, and tenders have been finalized for the project, which will benefit devotees traveling to the temple town.

Reddy stated that under Modi’s leadership, 268 roads under bridges (RUBs), underground bridges, and 42-foot over bridges have been completed in Telangana to enhance safety.

Additionally, 176 Railway stations now have high-speed Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras, and 86 local product stalls have been set up. Efforts to preserve the environment include relocating 500 trees and planting 5,500 new ones around Charlapalli Station, he added.