Chhota Rajan Granted Bail by Bombay HC in Jaya Shetty Murder Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended the life sentence of notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with the 2001 murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty. The court also granted him bail, though Rajan will remain in jail due to his involvement in other criminal cases.

A division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, directed Rajan to post a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh for his release in the Shetty murder case. However, this development does not free him from his other legal entanglements, as Rajan is already serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail for the murder of crime journalist J Dey.

In May this year, a special court had convicted Rajan for orchestrating the murder of Jaya Shetty, owner of the Golden Crown hotel in Gamdevi, central Mumbai, and handed him a life sentence. The murder, carried out on May 4, 2001, occurred when two members of Rajan’s gang shot Shetty on the first floor of his hotel.

The prosecution’s case established that Shetty had received multiple extortion demands from Hemant Pujari, a close associate of Rajan. When Shetty failed to pay, the gang allegedly took violent action, resulting in his killing.

Rajan filed an appeal in the High Court against his conviction in the Shetty case, requesting that his life sentence be suspended and bail be granted while the appeal is heard. The court, while agreeing to suspend the sentence and grant bail, made it clear that Rajan’s incarceration would continue in connection with his other criminal charges.

This case adds another chapter to Chhota Rajan’s long history of criminal involvement, which spans decades and includes numerous charges of extortion, murder, and organized crime. Despite being granted bail in this case, Rajan’s legal battles are far from over. He continues to serve time for his role in other high-profile crimes.