Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for Young India Integrated Residential School in Kondurg

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School at Kondurg village in the Shad Nagar Assembly Constituency. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that these schools would provide a brighter future for students in the state.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering quality education and medical care to the underprivileged while addressing unemployment issues in Telangana. He criticized the previous government for depriving poor children of education, citing the closure of 5,000 government schools. “My government is dedicated to providing high-standard education to the poor,” he stated.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, the Chief Minister announced the completion of the process for teachers’ promotions and transfers, aiming to instill confidence in the education system. He criticized the previous administration for spending a staggering ₹22 lakh crores on the budget and borrowing ₹7 lakh crores without investing at least ₹10,000 crores to enhance school infrastructure.

Revanth Reddy recalled the visionary policies introduced by former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in 1972, which laid the groundwork for residential schools, enabling individuals like Burra Venkatesham to rise to the rank of IAS. He urged that the current government’s efforts to establish Young India Integrated Residential Schools aim to provide educational opportunities to the less fortunate.

In a pointed response to opposition criticism, he acknowledged his respect for RS Praveen Kumar but questioned the objections raised regarding the establishment of the new schools on a 25-acre site. He asserted that historical feudal systems had deprived the poor of education and healthcare.

The Chief Minister announced that his government has handed over 30,000 appointment letters within 90 days of taking office, including 11,000 new teacher appointments just yesterday. He reiterated the government’s policy of removing caste and religious disparities, contrasting it with KCR’s purported focus on family rule.

Revanth Reddy underscored the Congress party’s historical role in providing opportunities for weaker sections and noted the lack of infrastructure in 1,023 residential schools during KCR’s tenure. He criticized the establishment of party buildings on government lands while neglecting educational infrastructure.

The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting the government’s initiative to create Integrated Residential Schools, aimed at fostering unity among students from different castes and religions to prevent division and promote inclusivity in education.