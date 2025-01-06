Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover

Hyderabad: The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) continues to yield results as yet another major infrastructure project is completed. The Aramghar – Zoo Park flyover, built under the SRDP, was inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a ceremony attended by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several MLAs from the MIM party, alongside Congress leaders. This flyover is the second-largest after the PV Expressway in the city.

As part of the vision to transform Hyderabad into a global city, the previous KCR government undertook the ambitious goal of signal-free travel. With an estimated cost of ₹5937 crore, GHMC initiated 42 major projects under the SRDP. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department constructed flyovers at five key locations. Authorities successfully resolved traffic issues at 37 of these locations and completed the construction of the Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover, which spans 4.08 km with six lanes and 119 pillars, costing ₹799.74 crore.

Details of the Project:

Length of Flyover : 4.08 km from Aramghar to Zoo Park

: 4.08 km from Aramghar to Zoo Park Project Cost : ₹799.74 crore

: ₹799.74 crore Ramps : Two ramps, one 184 meters on the Aramghar side and one 95 meters on the Zoo Park side

: Two ramps, one 184 meters on the Aramghar side and one 95 meters on the Zoo Park side Lanes : Six lanes with three lanes on each side

: Six lanes with three lanes on each side Lighting : LED lighting throughout the flyover

: LED lighting throughout the flyover Future-Proofing: Designed to accommodate traffic for the next 20 years

With the completion of this flyover, the SRDP is making significant strides in solving Hyderabad’s traffic problems. The flyover at Zoo Park is the 23rd in a series, with 14 other flyovers already completed, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly with the aim of completing the entire SRDP by December of this year.