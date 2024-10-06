Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Promises Alternative Housing for Musi Riverbank Slum Dwellers

Hyderabad: In a significant address, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that no slum dwellers along the Musi River will be left homeless. Speaking at an official event commemorating the 95th birth anniversary of the late Gaddam Venkat Swamy (Kaka), a renowned leader known for his dedication to the poor, the Chief Minister pledged to provide alternative housing solutions to those living in the riverbed and buffer zones.

Government’s Commitment to the Poor

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the public administration under his leadership is committed to ensuring that the marginalized sections residing near the Musi River will benefit from well-planned rehabilitation projects. He warned against believing in the rhetoric of those attempting to incite unrest among the residents, stating that such misinformation should not be trusted.

“We have grand plans for the impoverished living by the riverbanks, and there is no need for anyone to worry,” the Chief Minister declared, reassuring the public that his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety and well-being.

Learning from the Legacy of Gaddam Venkat Swamy

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy drew inspiration from the legacy of Gaddam Venkat Swamy, who was instrumental in providing homes to thousands of poor people during his lifetime. The Chief Minister expressed the need to continue Kaka’s mission by improving the quality of life for the disadvantaged and providing them with adequate living facilities.

“Just as Venkat Swamy worked tirelessly to uplift the poor, this government is ready to provide a better life and improved infrastructure to those in need,” he added.

Focus on Musi River Cleanup and Water Conservation

The Chief Minister also highlighted the critical environmental concerns surrounding Hyderabad. He pointed out the severe water scarcity in the city, with borewells needing to be dug as deep as 1,200-1,400 feet to access water. Furthermore, the pollution of the Musi River is taking a toll on the residents of Nalgonda, who are being forced to consume contaminated water, leading to health issues.

Collaboration with Opposition for Better Governance

In a move aimed at fostering a collaborative approach, Revanth Reddy suggested that even opposition leaders’ input would be welcomed in addressing the challenges faced by the poor. He proposed a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to discuss suggestions from opposition parties for the benefit of the underprivileged.

Development Plans for Telangana Districts

In line with the developmental vision of the late Venkat Swamy, Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to completing the Pranahita-Chevella project at Tammidihetti, which will provide water to Adilabad. He assured that Adilabad and Peddapalli districts will be given priority in Telangana’s development plans.

Event Participants

The event was attended by prominent leaders and officials, including MPs Mallu Ravi, Vivek Venkat Swamy, and Anil Kumar, MLC Professor Kodandaram, MLAs Vinod Gaddam, Prem Sagar Rao, and KR Nagaraju, former MP Madhu Yaskhi, and CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy, among others. The Chief Minister concluded by emphasizing that the state government will continue to honor Kaka’s memory by officially commemorating both his birth and death anniversaries.

This development reflects the Telangana government’s ongoing efforts to address the concerns of slum dwellers and provide a sustainable future for the poor, particularly those residing in vulnerable areas like the Musi Riverfront.