Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reviews Development of Yadagirigutta Temple with Officials

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the ongoing development of the Yadagirigutta Temple and announced several key decisions:

Formation of Yadagirigutta Temple Board : The government has decided to establish a dedicated temple board for Yadagirigutta, similar to the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board. CM instructed officials to take necessary steps for setting up this board, ensuring it is established with the same importance and authority as TTD.

: The government has decided to establish a dedicated temple board for Yadagirigutta, similar to the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board. CM instructed officials to take necessary steps for setting up this board, ensuring it is established with the same importance and authority as TTD. Special Policy for Cow Protection : CM suggested implementing a special policy for cow protection within the temple’s cow shelters, recommending the use of technology where necessary to support these efforts.

: CM suggested implementing a special policy for cow protection within the temple’s cow shelters, recommending the use of technology where necessary to support these efforts. Accommodation for Devotees on the Hill : Recalling that previously devotees were not permitted to stay overnight on the hill, the CM directed officials to make provisions for devotees to fulfill vows by staying overnight on the hill.

: Recalling that previously devotees were not permitted to stay overnight on the hill, the CM directed officials to make provisions for devotees to fulfill vows by staying overnight on the hill. Gold Plating for the Temple Tower (Vimana Gopuram) : CM instructed officials to expedite the gold plating work on the Vimana Gopuram and ensure its completion by the time of the upcoming Brahmotsavam festival.

: CM instructed officials to expedite the gold plating work on the Vimana Gopuram and ensure its completion by the time of the upcoming Brahmotsavam festival. Completion of Pending Land Acquisition and Construction : CM emphasized the need to finish all pending land acquisition and construction work related to the temple’s development and authorized the release of necessary funds.

: CM emphasized the need to finish all pending land acquisition and construction work related to the temple’s development and authorized the release of necessary funds. Detailed Report on Pending Works: CM directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on all pending works and other relevant issues within a week.

Finally, CM instructed officials to replace the name “Yadadri” with “Yadagirigutta” in all official records and communications moving forward, restoring the traditional name of the temple.

