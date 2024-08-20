Child in Bihar Kills Snake with His Mouth, Declared Healthy by Doctors

Gaya, Bihar: In a shocking incident from Gaya district, a one-year-old child killed a snake by biting it. The unusual event occurred in the village of Jamuhar in the Fatehpur police station area.

On Saturday, while playing on the roof, the child, Riansh, encountered a baby snake. Mistaking it for a toy, Riansh grabbed the snake and bit it, ultimately killing it. The child’s mother was stunned when she discovered what had happened and quickly removed the snake from her child’s mouth.

In a state of panic, the family rushed Riansh to the local community health center. Doctors there examined the child and confirmed that he was in good health. They also reassured the family that the snake was non-venomous, a species that is often found during the rainy season.

The incident has garnered widespread attention, and a video of the event has gone viral on social media. Following the doctors’ confirmation of Riansh’s health, his parents were visibly relieved.