China Urges Development and Cooperation with India for Regional Stability and Growth

Beijing: China has called for India and China to focus on development and cooperation to restore their bilateral relationship to a path of healthy and stable growth. The statement, made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday, emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the two emerging economies for regional and global prosperity.

Guo’s remarks were in response to Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent speech highlighting the significance of India-China relations in shaping the development trajectory of both nations and influencing the global order.

China’s Call for Unity

“As two major civilizations and developing economies, China and India need to prioritize development and cooperation. This aligns with the interests of over 2.8 billion people, supports the aspirations of the Global South, and contributes to regional and global peace and prosperity,” said Guo during a press briefing.

He also reiterated the importance of implementing agreements reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Kazan. These agreements, according to Guo, underline that China and India should see each other as development opportunities rather than threats and as partners rather than competitors.

Strategic and Long-Term Perspective

Guo stressed the need to approach bilateral relations strategically and with a long-term perspective. “We must bring our relations back to a healthy and stable track, ensuring harmonious coexistence and mutual growth,” he added.

China also advocated for adherence to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the practice of multilateralism, and the promotion of an inclusive global economy.

India’s Viewpoint

On January 18, during the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges in balancing relations with China, particularly given the complexities of the post-2020 border situation. He pointed out that both nations, as rising powers, face a unique dynamic shaped by historical disputes, differing political systems, and boundary issues.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s need to enhance its national capabilities to address China’s growing influence. He called for mutual respect, sensitivity, and shared interests to drive practical cooperation while recognizing the importance of a multipolar Asia for a multipolar world.

A Shared Global Responsibility

Both nations have acknowledged the impact of their relationship on the global order. With a combined population exceeding 2.8 billion, cooperation between China and India holds the key to regional stability, economic progress, and the emergence of a stronger Global South.

This renewed call for dialogue and collaboration comes at a time when the world is looking to Asia for leadership in shaping a balanced and equitable global order.