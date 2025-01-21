Bangladesh-India Relations in Crisis: The Battle Over Sheikh Hasina’s Return

Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s interim government announced on Tuesday its determination to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Officials hinted at seeking international intervention if New Delhi continues to decline the request, citing the extradition treaty between the two nations.

Government Push for Extradition

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, “If India refuses to extradite Sheikh Hasina, it will violate the bilateral extradition treaty.” The statement came during a media briefing at the Secretariat, reported by The Daily Star.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 last year following widespread student-led protests that toppled her 16-year Awami League (AL) regime. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against her and several key officials for alleged “crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Dhaka had previously sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi requesting Hasina’s extradition, with Nazrul adding that a red alert has been issued. He further stated, “We are exploring every possible measure and will seek international support if necessary.”

Extradition Treaty and Legal Challenges

Under the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, extradition can be denied if the charges are deemed “political.” Additionally, the treaty specifies that individuals sentenced to imprisonment of less than four months cannot be extradited.

Strained Bilateral Relations

Tensions between Bangladesh and India have escalated since Muhammad Yunus’ interim government assumed power. India has expressed concerns over rising violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Also Read: Negotiations Between Pakistan Govt and PTI Stall Over Judicial Commissions

In response, Hasina has accused the interim government of perpetrating “genocide” and failing to protect minority communities, further deepening the divide.

The ongoing diplomatic tussle highlights the complexity of Bangladesh-India relations, with Sheikh Hasina’s extradition case emerging as a significant test for bilateral ties and regional cooperation.