Cipla Q3 Net Profit Jumps 49% to Rs 1,575 Crore, Revenue Grows 7% YoY

Mumbai: Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3 FY25) of the financial year, achieving a 49% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,574.6 crore, up from Rs 1,068.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Growth

Cipla’s revenue from operations saw a healthy YoY growth of 7%, reaching Rs 7,073 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 6,604 crore during the same quarter in FY24. However, revenue growth remained nearly flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, standing at Rs 7,051 crore in Q2 FY25.

Performance in India

In terms of its India business, Cipla recorded a 10% YoY revenue growth, reaching Rs 3,146 crore. The company’s branded prescription business outperformed market growth in key therapeutic areas, reflecting strong demand in the domestic market.

EBITDA and Margin Growth

Cipla’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter saw an impressive rise of 15.7% YoY, totaling Rs 1,989 crore. Its EBITDA margin also improved by 184 basis points, standing at 28.1%. The pharmaceutical giant attributed the improved margins to enhanced operational efficiencies and its focused strategy in key markets.

Expenses and Cost Management

While Cipla’s expenses increased by 5% YoY to Rs 5,378 crore, the company saw a slight 1.3% QoQ reduction in costs from Rs 5,445 crore in Q2 FY25.

New Ventures and Growth Segments

The company’s new ventures segment performed well, with revenue rising to Rs 341 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 281 crore in Q3 FY24 and Rs 320 crore in the previous quarter. Cipla also noted positive growth in emerging markets and Europe, which contributed to its overall performance.

Additionally, Cipla’s trade generics segment has resumed its growth trajectory, and the company’s consumer health brands continue to expand, contributing to the overall growth.

Stock Performance

Following the announcement of its strong Q3 earnings, Cipla’s stock surged by Rs 30.9, closing at Rs 1,427 per share.

Key Highlights:

Cipla Q3 FY25 net profit: Rs 1,574.6 crore (+49% YoY)

Rs 1,574.6 crore (+49% YoY) Revenue growth: 7% YoY to Rs 7,073 crore

7% YoY to Rs 7,073 crore India business revenue: Rs 3,146 crore (+10% YoY)

Rs 3,146 crore (+10% YoY) EBITDA: Rs 1,989 crore (+15.7% YoY)

Rs 1,989 crore (+15.7% YoY) Consumer health brands and trade generics show growth

Cipla’s strong performance in Q3 FY25 positions it well for continued growth in the pharmaceutical sector, driven by operational efficiencies, emerging markets, and strategic investments.